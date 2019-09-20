Skyline (SKY) Holder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Raised Stake; Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Lifted Radnet (RDNT) Holding by $1.03 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $750.91M market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 245,658 shares traded or 4.72% up from the average. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Skyline Corp (SKY) by 227.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 426,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 614,556 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83M, up from 187,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Skyline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $30.7. About 273,255 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp; 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas; 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $16.62 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold SKY shares while 29 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 52.69 million shares or 3.62% more from 50.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 91,160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 17,887 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Voloridge Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,816 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0% or 5,996 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 288,235 shares. 951,865 are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. The New York-based Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Northern reported 590,243 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 39,914 shares. Cortina Asset Management Lc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 821,988 shares. Swiss Bank accumulated 0% or 95,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 1.01M shares. Td Asset Management reported 42,925 shares stake.

More notable recent Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Health Check: How Prudently Does Noble (NYSE:NE) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chewy: Solid Growth, Margin Progress Is Desired – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do FleetCor Technologies’s (NYSE:FLT) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rush Enterpises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 18,942 shares to 35,446 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 30,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,721 shares, and cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK).

More notable recent RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) CEO Howard Berger on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference on June 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Delaware Imaging Network Offers New Brain Imaging Software in Delaware – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RadNet to acquire Kern Radiology – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RadNet Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2019.