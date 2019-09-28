Skyline Champion (SKY) Stock Value Rose While Oberweis Asset Management Cut Position by $1.47 Million; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Frigate Ventures LP Lowered Stake as Shares Rose

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 54,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 362,263 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.92 million, down from 416,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 391,722 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS

Frigate Ventures Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 36.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 15,066 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 23,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 2.63M shares traded or 71.36% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, GLP ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV FOR PLATFORM FOR DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ENERGY ON LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL ROOFTOPS IN CHINA; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $16.62 million activity.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Ads (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 274,689 shares to 468,589 shares, valued at $80.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc. Adr by 9,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SKY shares while 29 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 52.69 million shares or 3.62% more from 50.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ranger Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.32 million shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 600,000 shares. Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 7,577 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 235,600 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 90 shares. 17,586 were reported by Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 290,375 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 288,235 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 10,346 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Wellington Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 7.93M shares in its portfolio. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.01% or 21,650 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY).

