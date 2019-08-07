Skyline Champion (SKY) Stock Rose While Mak Capital One Has Cut Its Stake; As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $392,200

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 4.04 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76M, down from 5.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 539,475 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 94,152 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 101,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 26.76M shares traded or 12.92% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User Interfaces for; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 26/04/2018 – Intel Taps a Former Nemesis to Oversee Chip Design; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 9.90 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33 million and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Stockton invested in 8,472 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Com stated it has 6.8% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cohen Lawrence B holds 125,506 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.73% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.14% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.59% or 87,771 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 20,771 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability owns 87,290 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.97 million shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Llc holds 5,248 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Compton Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ri owns 53,737 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Horizon Invs Limited Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 16,827 shares. Moreover, Intact Investment Management has 0.49% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,000 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $228.80 million activity. Another trade for 600,000 shares valued at $14.54M was made by MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC on Tuesday, June 11. $96.76M worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) was sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC.

