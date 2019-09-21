Skyline Champion (SKY) Stock Price Rose While Osterweis Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Emory University Decreased Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Position by $322,348; Share Value Rose

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 12,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 90,188 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 102,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 4.22M shares traded or 106.22% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: FDA could convene second advisory panel to re-examine safety of Acadia Pharma drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $39.3 Million; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 25/04/2018 – FDA RE-EXAMINES SAFETY OF ACADIA’S NUPLAZID MEDICINE: CNN; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 57.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 179,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 131,435 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, down from 311,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 273,237 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 18,470 shares to 73,055 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 29,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SKY shares while 29 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 52.69 million shares or 3.62% more from 50.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 951,865 shares. Schroder Inv Gp accumulated 0.03% or 877,426 shares. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). The Wisconsin-based Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.49% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 8,354 shares. Granite Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Moreover, Robotti Robert has 2.11% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 221,120 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc reported 362,263 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. 25,854 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Macquarie Ltd holds 85,317 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 60,878 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 2.01 million shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 164,266 shares. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Llc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Advisory Incorporated owns 18,854 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $16.62 million activity.

Emory University, which manages about $142.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd by 66,063 shares to 177,988 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 14,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

