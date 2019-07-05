Skyline Champion (SKY) Stock Price Rose While Cortina Asset Management Decreased by $4.05 Million Its Stake; Marshall & Sullivan Decreased Position in Fiserv (FISV) by $599,896 as Market Value Rose

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 6,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, down from 62,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.23. About 1.45 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) by 33.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 224,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 445,746 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47M, down from 670,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.16. About 153,558 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has declined 23.10% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 183,723 shares to 269,761 shares, valued at $13.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 14,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $228.80 million activity. 4.79M Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) shares with value of $96.76 million were sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC. $87.18M worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) was sold by CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon reported 1.44M shares stake. Fmr Limited accumulated 0.01% or 2.32 million shares. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.02% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) or 18,263 shares. Ftb reported 603 shares. Prelude Mgmt Lc reported 0.06% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). G2 Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.65% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). 1.05M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. 6,950 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 620,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gendell Jeffrey L stated it has 4.03% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 250 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Company owns 7,783 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc has 29,950 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY).

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,753 shares to 100,346 shares, valued at $15.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.71 million for 29.08 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

