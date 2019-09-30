Skyline Champion (SKY) Shares Rose While Oberweis Asset Management Trimmed by $1.47 Million Its Stake; Dorsal Capital Management Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $27.27 Million as Share Value Rose

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 54,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 362,263 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.92M, down from 416,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $30.09. About 439,059 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 205,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.53 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204.29M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 15.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vista Cap Prtn, a Oregon-based fund reported 5,713 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Communications Ma has 1.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 730,554 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Catalyst Capital Llc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boyer Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 39,719 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Peddock Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 10,710 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 939,878 shares. Rowland Com Investment Counsel Adv accumulated 64,106 shares or 0% of the stock. Dorsey Wright invested in 4,154 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Pitcairn reported 89,978 shares. Meyer Handelman Com accumulated 615,403 shares. Fdx Advisors stated it has 1.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 111,901 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 1.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GSK CEO up for Microsoft board – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GitHub buys Semmle for Actions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend S A by 300,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $34.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (Call) (NYSE:TIF) by 261,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg. Co. (NYSE:GPK) by 26,600 shares to 47,600 shares, valued at $665,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varex Imaging Corp. by 10,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc..

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $16.62 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold SKY shares while 29 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 52.69 million shares or 3.62% more from 50.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Mgmt Inc invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 3,731 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Wells Fargo Mn reported 2.01 million shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust invested in 21,025 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Portolan Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 183,306 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 1.15 million shares. Osterweis Capital accumulated 131,435 shares. Essex Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.22% or 59,803 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Globeflex Limited Partnership invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). 704 are owned by First Personal Fin Serv. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 612,650 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 22,972 shares.

More notable recent Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “BP preparing to announce CEO’s plan to retire: Sky News – StreetInsider.com” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cloudflare: Investors Are In The Cloud – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest pilots chief says 737 Max may not return until March – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: September 30, 2019.