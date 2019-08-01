Skyline Champion (SKY) Share Value Rose While Oberweis Asset Management Raised by $1.81 Million Its Stake; Baillie Gifford & Company Raised Coca Cola (KO) Position by $3.30 Million; Stock Rose

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 95,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 416,573 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, up from 321,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.67% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.83. About 1.02M shares traded or 91.28% up from the average. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Coca Cola (KO) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 71,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.86M, up from 928,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Coca Cola for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 9.26M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 105,013 shares to 13.80M shares, valued at $259.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 627,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Line Corp Sponsored Adr.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $228.80 million activity. 1.50 million Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) shares with value of $30.32 million were sold by MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC. The insider CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP sold 4.31M shares worth $87.18 million.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 79,700 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $988,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,820 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc..