Skyline Champion (SKY) Share Value Rose While Newtyn Management Lifted Position; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Continues to Hold Position in Net 1 Ueps Technologies (UEPS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (UEPS) by 50.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 705,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, up from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.97. About 43,969 shares traded. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 66.03% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 24/05/2018 – NET1 UNIT SAID IN COURT PAPERS ITS MAKING OPERATIONAL LOSS; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN TREASURY ASKS COURT TO ENABLE PAYMENT OF NET1 UNIT; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 Sees Fiscal-Year 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $1.61; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TO APPEAL ORDER TO REPAY 317M RAND TO SASSA; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 3Q Rev $162.7M; 02/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN TREASURY SAYS NET1 CHARGE FOR WELFARE IS TOO HIGH; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies 3Q EPS 5c; 23/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA COURT ORDERS NET 1 UNIT TO REPAY ZAR316M TO GOVT; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 Sees Fiscal-Year 2018 EPS at Least $1.61; 23/03/2018 – Net1’s CPS to challenge High Court’s order regarding SASSA implementation cost recovery

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 338.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 463,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40M, up from 136,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.16. About 153,558 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has declined 23.10% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 7,715 shares to 95,588 shares, valued at $15.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 (IJS) by 5,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,630 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 318,828 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673,351 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

