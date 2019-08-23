Skyline Champion (SKY) Share Price Rose While Mak Capital One Trimmed Its Holding; Minerva Advisors Upped Its Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Stake

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 4.04M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76 million, down from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.14% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 474,618 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 2,231 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 08/05/2018 – SHANDONG MEICHEN ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300237.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FOR INFRASTRUCTURE RELATED PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.0 BLN YUAN; 22/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN GREENING PPP PROJECT FOR 255.8 MLN YUAN; 29/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL 1.07 BLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MARCH 14 PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT RELATED TO ASSET ACQUISITION; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Rev $25.1M; 13/03/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE $25.1 MLN VS $24.7 MLN; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP REPORTS 7.7 PCT STAKE IN ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC SAYS CONTRACT IS TO CONDUCT SITE INVESTIGATIONS OF ABANDONED URANIUM MINE SITES THROUGHOUT NAVAJO NATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ecology and Environment Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0% or 143,590 shares. Minerva Advisors Llc stated it has 149,685 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 3,321 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mill Road Mgmt Lc holds 463,072 shares or 6.66% of its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 9,198 shares. Moreover, Needham Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 29,972 shares. Moreover, Harbert Fund has 3.1% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 8,480 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 1 shares. North Star Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.02% or 12,675 shares. Bankshares Of America De has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 18,543 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Morgan Stanley owns 11,286 shares.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $177.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $230.87 million activity. On Tuesday, March 5 CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP sold $87.18M worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) or 4.31 million shares. The insider BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC sold 4.79M shares worth $96.76M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 251,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,000 were accumulated by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. State Street holds 0% or 876,797 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Co stated it has 674 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Swiss Financial Bank has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 93,000 shares. Venator Mgmt Ltd owns 4.21% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 213,809 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Company has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Assetmark invested in 0% or 1,155 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 1.05M shares. Comm Retail Bank accumulated 17,145 shares or 0% of the stock. Cannell Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 320,000 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.08% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Comerica Bank & Trust reported 44,303 shares. Td Asset Management owns 42,925 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% or 2.15M shares.