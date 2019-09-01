Skyline Champion (SKY) Share Price Rose While Mak Capital One Has Trimmed Its Holding by $27.00 Million; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Hengehold Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.45 Million

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 4.04 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76M, down from 5.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 523,763 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Declares Special Company Dividend In Connection With Exchange Transaction; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested 14.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Highlander Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.83% or 12,857 shares. Bennicas Assoc Inc has 13.84% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 151,458 shares. America First Invest Ltd owns 6,572 shares. 6,500 are held by Paw Corporation. Spectrum Management Group holds 9,185 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Armstrong Henry H Associates has invested 7.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pioneer Trust Retail Bank N A Or owns 2.3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 51,475 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1,520 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability Co accumulated 42,780 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ledyard Bank invested 1.37% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il holds 2.7% or 733,356 shares in its portfolio. Verity Asset Mngmt has 0.56% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,661 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 208,351 shares. Jag Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 20,550 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $16.62 million activity. $30.32M worth of stock was sold by MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC on Tuesday, March 5. $96.76M worth of stock was sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.32 million are held by Fmr. Susquehanna Intl Ltd Liability Partnership owns 42,932 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 12Th Street Asset Ltd Llc invested in 0.95% or 187,891 shares. Wasatch Advsr Inc owns 466,185 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 13,100 shares. State Street holds 876,797 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Sei Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 51,277 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 4.03% or 1.53 million shares. Osterweis Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.37% or 311,000 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Numerixs Technologies Inc invested in 0.03% or 12,800 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 79,479 shares stake. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 805 shares. Cannell Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 320,000 shares.

