Skyline Champion (SKY) Market Valuation Rose While Mak Capital One Has Cut Position by $27.00 Million; Dana (DAN) Stock Value Declined While Zacks Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 102.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 61,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 121,950 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 60,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 5.57% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 1.53M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: DANA TO COMBINE WITH GKN DRIVELINE UNIT; EV $6.1B; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.75 BLN TO $8.05 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Dana to Take Over GKN’s Automotive Driveline Business; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY 4.0 PERCENT OF SALES; 19/03/2018 – Dana Raises FY View To Sales $7.75B-$8.05B; 25/04/2018 – POWERCELL SWEDEN AB PCELL.ST – POWERCELL SWEDEN AB (PUBL) HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH DANA INC., SECURING SUPPLY OF BIPOLAR PLATES OF HIGH QUALITY; 09/03/2018 – Dana To Combine With Driveline Division Of U.K.’s GKN In Deal Valued At $6.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated Increases Guidance for Full Year 2018; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N – TO DELIVER $235 MLN IN SYNERGIES; 19/03/2018 – GKN shareholder Columbia Threadneedle plans to reject Melrose bid

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 4.04M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76M, down from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 298,496 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Dana Acquires Nordresa Motors For Electric Mobility Drivetrain Tech – Seeking Alpha" on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:INN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Bendix Investing $65 Million In Kentucky Plant Expansion – Benzinga" on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha" published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Dana reaffirms FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Sensata Technologies Holding plc Announces Offering of $450 Million of Senior Notes by Sensata Technologies, Inc. – GlobeNewswire" on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Does Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance" published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Here's Why I Think Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance" on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Who Has Been Selling Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "With EPS Growth And More, First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 26, 2019.

