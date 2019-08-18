Skyline Champion (SKY) Holding Raised by Gendell Jeffrey L; Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Shareholder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Trimmed Its Holding by $974,807

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 7,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,713 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 16,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 24.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 304,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.08M, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 256,075 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (Call) by 40,400 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 57,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 801,739 shares, and cut its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HWBK).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $230.87 million activity. On Tuesday, March 5 the insider BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC sold $96.76M. The insider MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC sold 71,200 shares worth $2.08M.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts Etf (VWO) by 15,572 shares to 375,400 shares, valued at $15.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 1,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,597 shares, and has risen its stake in 3 Mnth T Bill Etf New.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.