Skyline Champion (SKY) Holder Venator Capital Management LTD Raised Position; Bahl & Gaynor Has Raised Its Brunswick (BC) Holding by $535,750; Stock Price Declined

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 10,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 104,759 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, up from 94,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 556,424 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 58,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 213,809 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 155,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.21. About 384,396 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $230.87 million activity. MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC sold $14.54 million worth of stock or 600,000 shares. 4.79M shares were sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC, worth $96.76 million on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 620,000 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 119,330 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Citigroup holds 13,424 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brant Point Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.1% or 39,886 shares in its portfolio. Teton Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 103,000 shares. Intll Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). The California-based Osterweis Capital has invested 0.37% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Century Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Morgan Stanley invested in 38,168 shares or 0% of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Company accumulated 492,435 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 22,000 shares. Cortina Asset Limited Liability stated it has 445,746 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 4,105 shares.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 17,902 shares to 7,283 shares, valued at $317,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,566 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).