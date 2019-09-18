Skyline Champion (SKY) Holder Oberweis Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Trimmed Stake in General Electric Co (GE) by $1.07 Million

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 54,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 362,263 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.92 million, down from 416,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 224,747 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp; 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 21.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 106,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 381,073 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00 million, down from 487,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 30.94M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – GE TO SUPPLY WORLD’S LARGEST STATCOM LOAD BALANCER CONNECTED TO A CATENARY TRACTION SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare: a) Prodigy, Model Numbers: LU7248, LU8905,; 25/04/2018 – FTC: 20181052: The Veritas Capital Fund VI, L.P.; General Electric Company; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About It’s Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – COMPANY BEHIND EXPLODED SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N ENGINE SAID SENDING 40 GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N AND SAFRAN SAF.PA TECHNICIANS TO AID AIRLINE’S ENGINE INSPECTION; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Oil and Gas Rev $5.39B; 14/03/2018 – GE: WOULD HAVE TO FIGURE OUT IF DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE MAKES SENSE; 04/04/2018 – GE to restate two years of earnings by April 13; 18/04/2018 – SOURCE SAYS LIKELY THAT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ ‘INSPECTIONS ARE IN THE 400 TO 600 ENGINE RANGE IN ORDER TO WRAP THIS UP IN 30 DAYS’; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Will Report Summary of Plan to Board in 2Q

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $16.62 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold SKY shares while 29 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 52.69 million shares or 3.62% more from 50.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Research holds 18,854 shares. Wasatch Advisors Inc owns 1.15M shares. 312,400 are owned by Manatuck Hill Prns Ltd Com. Osterweis has 131,435 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Vanguard Gru accumulated 0% or 2.63 million shares. Citadel Lc has 26,621 shares. Prudential Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Comerica National Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Swiss Comml Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 95,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,731 shares. Venator Limited, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 216,000 shares. Victory Mgmt owns 4,307 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L reported 650,000 shares. Mak Cap One Lc reported 44.68% stake.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd. by 115,881 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $62.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argenx Se Sponsored Adr by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. 6,500 shares were bought by Seidman Leslie, worth $50,700. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. The insider Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.14B for 17.85 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 27,475 shares to 995,212 shares, valued at $20.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 39,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw Gp Inc accumulated 0.52% or 4.69 million shares. Cibc Incorporated reported 1.11 million shares. The California-based Private Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 369,500 were reported by Cove Street Ltd Liability Com. Horizon Ltd Liability Corp holds 34,265 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 151,044 shares. First Washington owns 6,500 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Co owns 17,167 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 99,322 are held by Ims Management. American National Registered Inv Advisor has 68,557 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 11.15M shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company owns 48,906 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bangor National Bank has 18,612 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).