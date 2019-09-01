Skyline Champion (SKY) Holder Newtyn Management Has Increased Its Holding by $8.80 Million; As Boeing (BA) Stock Price Declined, Monetary Management Group Cut Its Position by $863,727

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,203 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 13,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/05/2018 – BOEING – MOA WILL ENABLE CO TO USE ASSEMBRIX SOFTWARE TO MANAGE & PROTECT IP SHARED WITH VENDORS DURING DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 31/05/2018 – BOEING DESIGNING ‘797’ TO MAKE MONEY OVER LIFE OF AIRPLANE; 01/05/2018 – BOEING WILL BUY KLX FOR $4.25B; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 338.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 463,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40M, up from 136,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 523,763 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 15/05/2018 – Skyline Declares Special Company Dividend In Connection With Exchange Transaction; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $16.62 million activity. 4.31 million Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) shares with value of $87.18M were sold by CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS L P. Another trade for 4.79M shares valued at $96.76M was sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 187,891 shares. Comerica Retail Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 44,303 shares. Ranger Investment Mgmt Lp reported 1.36% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Renaissance Technologies Ltd invested in 0% or 115,900 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Susquehanna Int Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 14,153 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Finance reported 1.64M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 16,722 shares. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.08% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 445,746 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% stake.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 124,001 shares to 25,999 shares, valued at $592,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 318,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Retail Value Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Mangement Incorporated has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alta Management Ltd Liability Com reported 2,143 shares. Field & Main Fincl Bank reported 5,297 shares stake. Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Frontier Invest Mgmt Co accumulated 3,383 shares. Fincl Engines Advisors Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 2,695 shares. Aviance Cap Mgmt Llc reported 589 shares. Madrona Fin Services Limited Liability stated it has 858 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.54% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bbva Compass Retail Bank Inc reported 11,441 shares. Patten And Patten Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,146 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,502 shares. 229,115 were accumulated by Chilton Invest Commerce Lc. 2,632 were accumulated by Howe And Rusling Inc.

