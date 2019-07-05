Skyline Champion (MSCI) Holding Maintained by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company; Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Holder Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Lowered Stake by $384,100 as Stock Price Rose

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (MSCI) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 7,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,770 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 17,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $241.1. About 167,932 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 13/03/2018 – MSCI: INDEXES ARE PREPARATION FOR CHINA A INCLUSION PROCESS; 17/05/2018 – China challenge MSCI’s A-share move […]; 02/05/2018 – TADAWUL CEO: OPTIMISTIC ON POSITIVE DECISION BY MSCI IN JUNE; 03/05/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Rev $351.3M; 03/05/2018 – MSCI 1Q OPER REV. $351.3M, EST. $348.0M; 23/05/2018 – MSCI TALKING TO CHINA’S REGULATORS ON FURTHER LIBERALIZATION; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Net $115.1M; 23/05/2018 – India-Singapore Futures Fight a `Concern’ for MSCI CEO Fernandez; 18/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Forms Golden Cross

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,600 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $169.77. About 1.41M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 40,307 shares to 14,349 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pc Connection Inc by 13,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,087 shares, and cut its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp Incorporated has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Contravisory Mgmt holds 0.27% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 3,498 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc has 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Company has 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 213,538 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 1,579 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg invested in 370,819 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 2.25M were accumulated by Bamco Ny. Assetmark owns 162,839 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 54 shares. Automobile Association has 0.03% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Manufacturers Life Co The reported 79,554 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The reported 6,658 shares. Smith Asset Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 190 shares. Asset Management holds 0.06% or 5,817 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Salem Capital Management reported 0.2% stake. Davenport & Company Ltd reported 422,474 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Granite Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc holds 9,425 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Gp owns 627 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Mgmt Co has invested 0.44% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fdx Advsrs Incorporated owns 7,555 shares. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust Corp stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 22,454 shares stake. Haverford Fincl Services invested 0.39% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr stated it has 962,277 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. 10,650 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Lc. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd owns 3,395 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Brown Capital Llc holds 3,720 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 18.86 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co. by 9,787 shares to 71,009 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bk. Of Amer. Conv. Pfd. by 250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,145 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).