Skyline Asset Management LP Trimmed Wns (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Stake; Valhi (VHI) Shorts Lowered By 10.72%

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased Wns (Holdings) Limited (WNS) stake by 31.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 67,500 shares as Wns (Holdings) Limited (WNS)’s stock rose 10.25%. The Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 147,698 shares with $7.87 million value, down from 215,198 last quarter. Wns (Holdings) Limited now has $3.00B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.39. About 78,018 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Valhi Inc (NYSE:VHI) had a decrease of 10.72% in short interest. VHI's SI was 727,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.72% from 815,300 shares previously. With 207,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Valhi Inc (NYSE:VHI)'s short sellers to cover VHI's short positions. The SI to Valhi Inc's float is 3.21%. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1. About 126,173 shares traded. Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) has declined 58.17% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.17% the S&P500.

More notable recent WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) news were published by:

Among 2 analysts covering WNS Limited (NYSE:WNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WNS Limited has $65 highest and $60 lowest target. $62.50’s average target is 3.49% above currents $60.39 stock price. WNS Limited had 2 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, waste management, and real estate businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $712.39 million. The companyÂ’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments , which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It has a 3.85 P/E ratio. It offers TiO2 under the Kronos name through agents and distributors.