Skyline Asset Management LP Trimmed Now (DNOW) Stake; FLUIDRA SA ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (FLUIF) Shorts Raised By 263.64%

FLUIDRA SA ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) had an increase of 263.64% in short interest. FLUIF’s SI was 164,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 263.64% from 45,100 shares previously. It closed at $13 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased Now Inc. (DNOW) stake by 31.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 333,300 shares as Now Inc. (DNOW)’s stock declined 14.10%. The Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 727,700 shares with $10.16 million value, down from 1.06M last quarter. Now Inc. now has $1.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 968,930 shares traded or 24.41% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Fluidra, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the pool and wellness equipment business. The company has market cap of $3.27 billion. The firm designs, makes, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools. It currently has negative earnings. It also creates and supplies residential and commercial irrigations systems, as well as sprinklers, diffusers, controllers, and piping products; makes and distributes various products for industrial fluid handling and flow control; and delivers solutions for enhancing the quality of water used in homes and public buildings, such as descaling units, reverse osmosis purifiers, and filtration systems.

Among 2 analysts covering Now (NYSE:DNOW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Now has $18 highest and $1400 lowest target. $16’s average target is 33.56% above currents $11.98 stock price. Now had 3 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 15. Seaport Global maintained NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Seaport Global has “Buy” rating and $18 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 261,200 shares. Comerica National Bank owns 69,457 shares. Iat Reinsurance Limited, a New York-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc reported 3 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 141 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% or 21,900 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 38,273 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,891 shares. Victory Capital Management reported 15,916 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Heartland Incorporated holds 0.47% or 455,416 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Proshare Lc holds 0% or 20,778 shares in its portfolio. Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

More notable recent NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why NOW Stock Plunged Nearly 18% in July – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NOW’s Rebound Flattens Out in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “DistributionNOW Inc. (DNOW) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NOW Inc. (DNOW) CEO Robert Workman on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.