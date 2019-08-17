Skyline Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Knowles (KN) Stake as Share Price Rose; As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lowered Stake

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Knowles Corporation (KN) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 326,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 713,800 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Knowles Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $19.99. About 720,700 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 137,742 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.88M, down from 140,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C

More notable recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Call Buying Activity in Knowles (KN) Targets Upside in Shares Through Earnings on July 24th -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Knowles +2% as Q2 beats on top, bottom lines – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Knowles Corporation’s (NYSE:KN) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About Knowles Corporation’s (NYSE:KN) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.27 per share. KN’s profit will be $27.33M for 16.66 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Knowles Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Invests Co has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability reported 425 shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The New York-based Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Colonial Advsrs invested in 91,906 shares or 2.14% of the stock. 57,141 were reported by Amica Mutual. Comml Bank Of Stockton, a California-based fund reported 6,769 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.42% stake. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 193,168 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated has 1.75% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Reliant Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3% or 31,283 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Comml Bank stated it has 69,548 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. 3,275 were accumulated by Lourd Limited Company. Institute For Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.15% or 5,794 shares. Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Invest has invested 3.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 7,255 shares to 520,456 shares, valued at $58.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 23,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 811,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo: A Paradigm Shift Into The CBD Beverage Market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Pepsico (PEP) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RLH, PEP, ON – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.