Skyline Asset Management LP Trimmed Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO) Holding by $4.07 Million; Stock Price Declined; Int’l Business Machines (IBM) Position Has Upped by Northstar Investment Advisors Llc

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corporation (CMCO) by 28.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 119,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 303,850 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44 million, down from 423,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $991.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.29. About 76,519 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 3.23% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Buys New 1.5% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon 4Q EPS 36c; 16/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON SEES FY ’19 REV UP 7%-9%; 04/05/2018 – CMCO: DAMASCUS VA: FIRE – Columbus McKinnon Plant, heat treat room. Damascus, Glade Spring FD dispatched 0708. SF06 – ! $CMCO; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Columbus McKinnon May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TERMINATION OF CO’S RIGHTS AGREEMENT, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 18, 2019

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 40.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,911 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 27,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $140.22. About 2.03M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham Grp accumulated 3,113 shares. Boltwood Management reported 0.29% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Morgan Stanley stated it has 8.23M shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Lc reported 38,006 shares stake. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Llc reported 0.16% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 168,623 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rathbone Brothers Pcl has 32,105 shares. The South Carolina-based South State has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 50,452 are held by Neville Rodie Shaw Inc. The California-based Jacobs & Ca has invested 1.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Bartlett & Ltd has 0.37% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 68,871 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy holds 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,956 shares. Penbrook Limited holds 0.25% or 1,700 shares. First Western Cap reported 1,826 shares.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 11,425 shares to 146,626 shares, valued at $8.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,155 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0.01% stake. Aperio Gp Limited Liability invested in 0% or 5,853 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd holds 159,193 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Lc stated it has 0.01% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Fmr Limited Co reported 636,200 shares stake. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 269,176 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 54,452 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 13,597 shares. Brinker reported 19,642 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 34,443 shares. 24,462 are owned by Tudor Corp Et Al. Oberweis Asset Management invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 1.56M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Lc stated it has 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Analysts await Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. CMCO’s profit will be $18.05 million for 13.73 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Columbus McKinnon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.59% EPS growth.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

