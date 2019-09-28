Skyline Asset Management LP Trimmed Banc Of California (BANC) Position By $478,400; TARKETT SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (TKFTF) Sellers Decreased By 3.92% Their Shorts

TARKETT SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) had a decrease of 3.92% in short interest. TKFTF’s SI was 49,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.92% from 51,000 shares previously. It closed at $17.12 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased Banc Of California Inc. (BANC) stake by 7.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Skyline Asset Management Lp analyzed 36,800 shares as Banc Of California Inc. (BANC)'s stock rose 9.00%. The Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 426,000 shares with $5.95 million value, down from 462,800 last quarter. Banc Of California Inc. now has $716.39M valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 194,104 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold BANC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.77% more from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ranger Inv Management Lp accumulated 1.01M shares. Price Michael F holds 1.34 million shares or 2.42% of its portfolio. Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 19,853 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 74,485 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 0% or 64,250 shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling reported 157 shares. 18,676 are owned by Aperio Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corporation. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.02% or 3.82M shares in its portfolio. Amer International Group Inc has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Raymond James Financial Serv holds 15,548 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 66,410 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 232,266 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 4,920 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.03% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.02% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) or 694,771 shares.

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $10.68M for 16.76 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Tarkett S.A., a flooring company, provides various flooring and sports surface solutions to professionals and end-users in the residential and commercial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The company's products include resilient flooring products, including heterogeneous and homogeneous vinyl, and linoleum floors, as well as luxury vinyl tiles; and wood and laminate flooring, such as engineered wood floors and multi-layer laminate floors. It has a 10.7 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise carpets; rubber flooring and accessories; and sports surfaces comprising artificial turfs and athletic tracks.