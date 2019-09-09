Skyline Asset Management LP Trimmed American Woodmark (AMWD) Position by $1.58 Million; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Price Rose, Penn Capital Management Co Has Raised Holding by $2.03 Million

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 19,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 119,100 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, down from 138,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $87.25. About 133,463 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 209.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 20,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 29,685 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 9,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $96.54. About 2.25M shares traded or 45.01% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD)

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold AMWD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.35 million shares or 0.41% less from 15.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,460 are held by King Luther Management Corp. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 2,544 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 3,082 shares. Grace White Ny stated it has 74,104 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Comerica Bank stated it has 0.01% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 10,194 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 3,768 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Llc holds 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) or 850 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,591 shares or 0% of the stock. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha invested 0.09% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 864 shares. Paradigm Mngmt New York accumulated 320,100 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Morgan Stanley accumulated 17,122 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 7,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.03% or 804,842 shares.

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.6 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $28.15 million for 12.83 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual earnings per share reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.19% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.06% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 273,200 shares. Somerset Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 617 shares. Tributary Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Violich Management Inc holds 4,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Communication, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,942 shares. Kings Point Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 644 shares. Dupont Capital holds 0.01% or 3,680 shares. The Missouri-based Fincl Counselors has invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Callahan Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Com owns 22,681 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Encompass Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 675,400 shares for 5.11% of their portfolio. Viking Fund Ltd Llc holds 2.78% or 110,000 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 9,050 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Com invested in 19,456 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.03% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 10,575 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 38,029 shares to 200,054 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 151,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,137 shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).