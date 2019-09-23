Skyline Asset Management LP Maintains Holding in Dine Brands Global (DIN); Dana Investment Advisors Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Increased by $22.94 Million

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 443.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 78,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 95,932 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.17 million, up from 17,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $290.45. About 982,763 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 34.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 48,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 191,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.24M, up from 142,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 169,382 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 27,315 shares to 670,144 shares, valued at $29.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 58,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 656,238 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow Corp owns 13,632 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De owns 6.83M shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer And has 0.67% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Horizon Invs Limited Com accumulated 3,398 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Carroll Inc owns 1,367 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers, California-based fund reported 3,460 shares. Sound Shore Mngmt Ct has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Haverford Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Manchester Management Limited Com stated it has 4,856 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 13,231 shares. Cambridge Tru has 4,026 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Select Equity Group Inc Lp invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 7,321 shares.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Thermo Fisher, Funko And More – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Reports Election of Debora Spar to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR’s (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Dine Brands Partners With Grubhub To Offer Delivery Across Thousands Of Applebee’s & IHOP Locations – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection For Dine Brands Global – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dine Brands -7% after guidance disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Rising Dollar Could Hurt This Global Restaurant Owner – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “See Ya’ll Later! Applebee’s® $1 ADIOS is Here – Business Wire” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $549.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 13,100 shares to 152,400 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wen Holding Inc. by 117,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 396,800 shares, and cut its stake in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold DIN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 2.28% more from 17.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,510 were accumulated by Waratah Capital Advsr. Miles Capital holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 2,340 shares. 5,960 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 13,805 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bogle Invest Management Limited Partnership De invested in 0.97% or 130,015 shares. Everence holds 0.05% or 3,140 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,453 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Lc holds 5,104 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tygh reported 54,674 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 6,500 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 13,756 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 8,623 shares. Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation accumulated 15,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Finance Advisors reported 444 shares stake.