Skyline Asset Management LP Lowered Ferro (FOE) Stake; Western Union Co (WU) Sentiment Is 1.02

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased Ferro Corporation (FOE) stake by 31.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 325,100 shares as Ferro Corporation (FOE)’s stock declined 10.73%. The Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 710,400 shares with $13.45 million value, down from 1.04 million last quarter. Ferro Corporation now has $888.09 million valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 261,215 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS AGITATION LED TO CO’S EMPLOYEES BEING UNABLE TO ATTEND DUTY; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Ferro Alloys Corp may head towards liquidation – Business Standard; 17/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS -GOT DEMAND NOTICES FOR ALLEGED EXCESS MINING IN RESPECT OF SUKINDA AND CHINGUDIPAL CHROMITE MINES FOR 987.7 MLN RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – TRONC INC – MICHAEL FERRO RETIRING FROM BOARD AS CO PREPARES TO CLOSE ON SALE OF LOS ANGELES TIMES TO LOCAL OWNERSHIP; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.43 BLN RUPEES VS 5.94 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 21/03/2018 – Ferro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – OVERDUE INCOME TAX RELATES TO NOVASERVIS SPOL. S.R.O. TRANSACTION FROM 2012; 09/03/2018 MOIL LTD MOIL.NS – TO SETUP FERRO ALLOYS PLANT AT GUMGAON MINE WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 1.55 BLN RUPEES

Western Union Co (WU) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 186 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 183 sold and trimmed equity positions in Western Union Co. The investment managers in our database now hold: 430.12 million shares, up from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Western Union Co in top ten holdings decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 148 Increased: 131 New Position: 55.

Among 2 analysts covering Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ferro Corp has $23 highest and $1600 lowest target. $20’s average target is 85.19% above currents $10.8 stock price. Ferro Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Co Ma stated it has 3.07M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brigade Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 128,500 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated invested in 0% or 42 shares. Boston Prtn has 664,755 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Huntington Bank reported 1,626 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 19,258 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 0.01% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Proshare Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Luminus Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1.63% or 4.01M shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Dana Inv Advisors holds 90,028 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Intrust Bankshares Na has invested 0.06% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE).

More notable recent Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ferro (FOE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ferro Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ferro Corporation’s (NYSE:FOE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Ferro Corporation’s (NYSE:FOE) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. $38,325 worth of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) was bought by SPIZZO ALLEN A on Friday, May 17. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $270,640 was bought by Thomas Peter T.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.23 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business, and Business Solutions. It has a 7.95 P/E ratio. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 8.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company for 13.40 million shares. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc owns 11.39 million shares or 6.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southernsun Asset Management Llc has 3.37% invested in the company for 2.55 million shares. The Florida-based Intrepid Capital Management Inc has invested 3% in the stock. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 585,316 shares.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Western Union Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Western Union to Provide Payment Solutions for Members of the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies – Financial Post” published on August 08, 2019, 9News.com published: “Western Union to cut 10% of workforce – 9News.com KUSA” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 of the Most Shorted Stocks in the Markets Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$19.41, Is It Time To Put The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.