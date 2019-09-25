Skyline Asset Management LP Lifted Dine Brands Global (DIN) Stake; Byline Bancorp (BY) Sellers Increased By 14.04% Their Shorts

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) stake by 34.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Skyline Asset Management Lp acquired 48,800 shares as Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN)’s stock declined 3.18%. The Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 191,100 shares with $18.24 million value, up from 142,300 last quarter. Dine Brands Global Inc. now has $1.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $71.45. About 180,030 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) stake by 18,800 shares to 133,600 valued at $12.74M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) stake by 67,900 shares and now owns 642,500 shares. Bancorpsouth Bank was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.