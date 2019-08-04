Skyline Asset Management LP Holding in Granite Construction Incorpora (GVA) Has Cut by $4.13 Million; Brunswick (BC) Shareholder Monarch Partners Asset Management Decreased Position by $3.27 Million

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 26.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 65,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 182,879 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, down from 248,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.43. About 1.34 million shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Granite Construction Incorpora (GVA) by 31.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 96,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06M, down from 306,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Granite Construction Incorpora for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.30M shares traded or 204.80% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA)

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 21.88% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $87.08M for 11.86 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $142,103 activity.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brunswick Schedules Second Quarter Earnings and Conference Call July 25 – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brunswick Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Autodesk, Charles Schwab, Intel, Micron, Regions Financial, Stitch Fix, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brunswick Corporation (BC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brunswick Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 20,529 shares to 269,223 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 27,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Bailard Inc has invested 0.03% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Highstreet Asset has 51 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 95,469 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 57,600 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corp invested in 77,286 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Company holds 0.02% or 45,354 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 99,103 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 5,664 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 383 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 200,885 are owned by Grandfield Dodd Limited Com.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Granite Construction Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Granite Construction (GVA) Reports Acquisition of Additional Trenchless Rehabilitation Assets & Expertise from Lametti & Sons Inc. – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd invested in 0% or 8,639 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 2.09M shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Personal Advsrs Corp holds 0.04% or 89,881 shares in its portfolio. Bailard owns 0.02% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 6,100 shares. Meeder Asset has 0.06% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al reported 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp holds 0.03% or 3.01M shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 533,140 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 855 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.07% or 511,057 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 35,509 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Management One Limited accumulated 139,599 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 100,333 shares.