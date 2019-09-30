Skyline Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Position in Granite Construction Incorpora (GVA) by $796,800 as Stock Value Declined; Snow Capital Management LP Stake In Suncor Energy Cmn (SU) Was Has Boosted

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc Cmn (SU) by 944.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 60,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 67,418 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, up from 6,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.72. About 974,828 shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Granite Construction Incorpora (GVA) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 226,600 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.92 million, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Granite Construction Incorpora for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.01. About 116,892 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $417,043 activity. Shares for $55,800 were bought by Roberts James Hildebrand. 5,000 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares with value of $151,050 were bought by KELSEY DAVID H. The insider Jigisha Desai bought 1,000 shares worth $28,330. Shares for $11,744 were bought by Galloway Patricia D.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $549.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) by 11,900 shares to 136,800 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enpro Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS).

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Granite Construction Inc (GVA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Granite Construction Incorporated Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – GVA – Benzinga” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Granite Construction Incorporated’s (NYSE:GVA) – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholder Alert: Granite Construction â€“ Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Securities Claims on Behalf of Granite Construction Incorporated Shareholders â€“ GVA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PS, GVA and TXT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Cap Mngmt Lc reported 195,069 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com owns 78 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 83,091 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,947 shares. Next Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Tributary Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.78% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 830 shares in its portfolio. Brinker holds 0.03% or 15,942 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 1.23M shares. 72,221 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc holds 4,618 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 24,953 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. John G Ullman And has 4.91% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 579,325 shares. First LP stated it has 57,190 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.