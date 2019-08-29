Skyline Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Stake By $4.28 Million; Amn Healthcare Services Amn Healthcare Service (AMN) SI Decreased By 0.69%

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) stake by 31.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 267,600 shares as Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)’s stock rose 0.17%. The Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 584,287 shares with $9.64M value, down from 851,887 last quarter. Umpqua Holdings Corporation now has $3.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 625,195 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE

Amn Healthcare Services Inc Amn Healthcare Service (NYSE:AMN) had a decrease of 0.69% in short interest. AMN’s SI was 2.38M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.69% from 2.39M shares previously. With 368,300 avg volume, 7 days are for Amn Healthcare Services Inc Amn Healthcare Service (NYSE:AMN)’s short sellers to cover AMN’s short positions. The SI to Amn Healthcare Services Inc Amn Healthcare Service’s float is 5.14%. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 345,764 shares traded or 16.28% up from the average. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has declined 11.18% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AMN News: 09/04/2018 – AMN Healthcare: Bought MedPartners for $195M; 09/04/2018 – AMN Healthcare: Purchase Price for Phillips DiPisa $30M; 03/05/2018 – AMN HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS 81C, EST. 79C; 19/04/2018 – AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC AMN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 11/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — AMN Healthcare Services, Inc./; 09/04/2018 – AMN BUYS MEDPARTNERS FOR $195M, SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 03/05/2018 – AMN HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $522M, EST. $519.5M; 08/05/2018 – National Nurses Week: AMN Healthcare Commitment to Excellence Awards Recognize Importance of Travel Nurses to Patient Care; 03/04/2018 – Survey: 74% Of Physicians Favor Medicaid Work Requirements; 10/04/2018 – AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC AMN.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.61 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It has a 21.32 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and OÂ’Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution for four to eight weeks under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

More notable recent AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AMN Healthcare Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AMN Healthcare Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Merritt Hawkins Selected as TORCH-Endorsed Business Partner – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Merritt Hawkins And Staff Care Support National Health Center Week – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $86.00 million for 9.88 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.