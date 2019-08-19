Skyline Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Winnebago Industries (WGO) as Valuation Rose; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shareholder Jfs Wealth Advisors Cut Its Holding by $1.43 Million

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 39,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 238,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, down from 277,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 712,161 shares traded or 65.70% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $127. About 1.85M shares traded or 0.99% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 11.22 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature And Advsr Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 1,582 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 1.16M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Davenport Ltd Com invested in 16,289 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Benin Mngmt reported 2.32% stake. Schulhoff And Inc has invested 0.3% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Smith Salley Associates stated it has 69,205 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Anchor Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Bontempo Ohly Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.16% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,835 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 30,822 shares. Cardinal Capital invested 1.53% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 593,251 shares. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 21,422 shares. 1 were accumulated by Spectrum Mngmt Inc. The California-based Lederer And Assoc Inv Counsel Ca has invested 0.42% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cetera Advisor reported 0.03% stake.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 276 shares to 667 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC expands ATM access at 7-Eleven stores across the country – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PNC stops lending to private prison industry – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC named Employer of the Year by disability advocate – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PNC closes on first Opportunity Zone deal in Birmingham – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Will Winnebago Crack Too? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Winnebago: Driving Portfolio Upside – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q3 Earnings Preview For Winnebago Industries – Benzinga” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $176,113 activity. Hughes Bryan L had bought 2,500 shares worth $73,950.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $588.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.72M for 7.42 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.