Skyline Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Wsfs Financial (WSFS) Stake by $4.53 Million; Gagnon Advisors Has Decreased Its Caredx (CDNA) Stake by $4.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corporation (WSFS) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 119,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 260,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04 million, down from 379,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Wsfs Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.66% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $42.23. About 64,388 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.24% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 307,560 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc reported 12,379 shares stake. Osterweis Capital Inc owns 120,290 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. 61,754 are held by Ptnrs Ltd Liability. 271,955 are owned by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 2.27M shares. Eam Invsts Lc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company accumulated 35,430 shares. Secor Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 10,105 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 82,048 shares. Citigroup invested in 6,552 shares. Hbk Invs Lp owns 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 12,621 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc has invested 0.04% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Raymond James Ser invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Sei Invs Co stated it has 39,633 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 5.21% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $48.44M for 11.60 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

