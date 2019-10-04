Skyline Asset Management LP Has Lowered Ferro (FOE) Position By $1.02 Million; Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Guidewire Software has $13200 highest and $10500 lowest target. $118.50’s average target is 11.98% above currents $105.82 stock price. Guidewire Software had 6 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 6 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of GWRE in report on Friday, September 27 with “Hold” rating. See Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) latest ratings:

01/10/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/09/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $116.0000 New Target: $132.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased Ferro Corporation (FOE) stake by 9.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 67,900 shares as Ferro Corporation (FOE)’s stock declined 10.73%. The Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 642,500 shares with $10.15 million value, down from 710,400 last quarter. Ferro Corporation now has $931.57 million valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 197,823 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 13/03/2018 – TUPY SAYS FERNANDO DE RIZZO NAMED CEO, REPLACES SARDINHA FERRO; 20/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Tronc’s Chairman; Accused of Unwanted Advances; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS STATE GOVT DIRECTED NOT TO TAKE ANY COERCIVE MEASURES TO RECOVER AMOUNT OF 1.23 BLN RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Muskan Ferro Silicons for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – FERRO REFINANCES AND EXPANDS CREDIT FACILITY TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 21/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Muskan Ferro Silicons for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – ALL FURNACES AT THERUBALI UNIT HAVE BEEN SHUT DOWN; 26/04/2018 – FERRO BOOSTS SENIOR-SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE TO $500M

The stock increased 1.76% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $105.82. About 300,528 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold Guidewire Software, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). M&T Savings Bank has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 491,885 are owned by Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 153,292 shares. Tompkins has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Utah Retirement reported 15,390 shares. Hartford Management owns 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 175 shares. 3.81M were accumulated by Blackrock. Piedmont Inv invested in 0.02% or 6,005 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.01% or 5,453 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 22 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.08% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 21,062 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The accumulated 2,085 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 86,171 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd reported 0.04% stake.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. The company has market cap of $8.69 billion. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. It has a 423.3 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud underwriting application.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $212,324 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $212,324 was made by Lego Catherine P on Friday, September 13.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guidewire -2.5% on downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guidewire Software Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Guidewire Software Are Surging Today – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Society Insurance Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform – Business Wire” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ferro Corporation’s (NYSE:FOE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Despite Heavy Blows, Roku Is More Than Ready To Lift-Off Again – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Big Changes Will Have A Big Impact – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FOE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 81.57 million shares or 2.32% less from 83.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 8.70 million shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 27,655 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 113,659 shares. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.76% or 61,904 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Franklin Resource invested in 0.01% or 1.38 million shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 75,019 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parkside Finance National Bank And accumulated 1,133 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brigade Mngmt Lp reported 0.55% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Teton reported 1.16 million shares. 13,466 were accumulated by Regions Fin. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Crow Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 12,400 shares. Icon Advisers Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $39,750 was bought by SPIZZO ALLEN A. 17,000 shares were bought by Thomas Peter T, worth $270,640.