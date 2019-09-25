Skyline Asset Management LP Has Lifted Stake in Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) by $400,400; As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lathrop Investment Management Lowered by $1.48 Million Its Holding

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 61,235 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.04M, down from 66,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $273.45. About 1.62M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 168,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.49M, up from 159,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.96. About 62,262 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $352.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 18,140 shares to 191,999 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, AT&T, Chewy, Corning, Dow, FedEx, NCR, Square, Tellurian, Zscaler, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: FedEx, Snap Inc and Adobe – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 26,798 are held by Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 1,214 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Family Cap Trust holds 361,118 shares or 42.63% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 343 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 999 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 738,201 shares. Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 21,562 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested in 10,405 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Capital Int Ltd Ca holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 10,578 shares. 2,321 are owned by Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. North Star Asset Management Incorporated holds 102,348 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited reported 24,713 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 69,590 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 121,200 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Cibc Mkts holds 0.06% or 47,759 shares.

More notable recent Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMD Radeon Graphics to Enhance Samsung Smartphone Experience – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Silicon Motion Has Its Own China Syndrome – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Micron Technology (MU) PT Raised to $58 at KeyBanc as Memory Demand Improves and Inventories Begin to Decline – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This Company Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on April 06, 2017 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Must-See Quotes From Silicon Motion’s Earnings Call – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 10, 2019.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $549.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wen Holding Inc. by 117,900 shares to 396,800 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) by 67,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 642,500 shares, and cut its stake in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR).