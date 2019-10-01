Skyline Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Position by $400,400; Market Valuation Declined; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holder Lincoln Capital Has Lifted Stake

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 63.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 4,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 10,560 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 6,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $124.37. About 2.80M shares traded or 62.40% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 10/05/2018 – MAR HOLDERS OK RESOLUTION TO IMPLEMENT SIMPLE MAJORITY VOTING; 04/05/2018 – Marriott International Declares An Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT TO EXTEND HOMESHARING IF LONDON PILOT GOES WELL: CEO; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 03/04/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center To Hold Customer Experience Symposium; 08/03/2018 – Marriott International Celebrates International Women’s Day With Multiple Initiatives Around the World; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 168,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.49M, up from 159,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 306,296 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News For Mar 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market News For Mar 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News For Mar 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News For Mar 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott International To Debut The W Hotels Brand In Toronto – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Lincoln Capital Llc, which manages about $168.21M and $223.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 21,926 shares to 88,822 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,800 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Valley Natl Advisers has 29 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 302,749 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stillwater Capital Limited Company accumulated 83,563 shares. 36,673 were reported by Victory Cap Mngmt Inc. Cypress Grp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 5,745 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability reported 10,351 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 0.03% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 806 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 201,368 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors Inc invested in 18,792 shares. Jabodon Pt Company stated it has 4.46% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Sterling Capital Management Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Comerica Bancorporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 47,268 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.14% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). First Advsr Limited Partnership owns 73,718 shares.

More notable recent Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Silicon Motion Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Revenue and Earnings Conference Call Details – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Micron Technology (MU) PT Raised to $58 at KeyBanc as Memory Demand Improves and Inventories Begin to Decline – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2018. More interesting news about Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A New Disruptive Tech ETF on the Block – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Silicon Motion Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2019 Revenue and Earnings Conference Call Details – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.