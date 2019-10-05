Skyline Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Plantronics (PLT) Stake by $806,600; Matrix Capital Management Company LP Continues to Hold Holding in Micron Technology (MU)

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 249.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 3.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 5.20 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.75M, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 22.04M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU)

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Plantronics Inc. (PLT) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 21,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 169,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, up from 147,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Plantronics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $35.23. About 192,639 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Acquire Polycom For $2 Billion; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, ROBERT HAGERTY TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN, MARV TSEU TOASSUME ROLE OF VICE-CHAIRMAN OF PLANTRONICS BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q EPS 29c-EPS 41c; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech; 21/03/2018 Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM FOR $2B

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $549.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc. by 48,400 shares to 584,420 shares, valued at $12.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) by 69,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 644,800 shares, and cut its stake in First Busey Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PLT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.51 million shares or 2.62% more from 30.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,539 were reported by Green Square Capital Limited Liability Co. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 17,484 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Epoch Prtn Inc has 0.2% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 12,056 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) or 28,057 shares. Proshare Ltd Co, Maryland-based fund reported 7,783 shares. 1492 Management Ltd holds 29,253 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability has 1.04 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Management Corporation has 15,997 shares. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 0.01% or 51,359 shares. Palisade Management Limited Liability Company Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 161,151 shares. Bragg Advsr owns 76,031 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd reported 28,982 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Osterweis Cap holds 307,202 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors invested in 2,707 shares. Vestor Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 78,098 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 27,806 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Com invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.12% or 13.36 million shares in its portfolio. Pictet North America Advsr invested in 0.2% or 34,872 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 9.00M shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1,902 shares. Schroder Investment Grp holds 1.94 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Twin Focus Cap Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.2% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Shaker Investments Limited Liability Oh holds 29,537 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Ipswich Investment Inc holds 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 11,490 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.08% stake.

