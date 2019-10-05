Skyline Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Holding in Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) by $400,400 as Shares Declined; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding Has Boosted by Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 359,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 719,172 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.44 million, up from 360,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 168,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.49 million, up from 159,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 232,450 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 18,450 shares to 98,266 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,641 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

