Skyline Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Now (DNOW) Stake by $4.33 Million; Davis Selected Advisers Raised Novartis Ag (NVS) Holding

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Now Inc. (DNOW) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 333,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 727,700 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Now Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 34,858 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 37.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 5,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 21,304 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 15,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $91.32. About 105,431 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 14/05/2018 – Novartis Trump-Lawyer Payment Subject of Swiss Prosecutor Talks; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 09/04/2018 – Novartis said on Monday it plans to buy gene therapy company AveXis in a cash deal totaling $8.7 billion; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS SHANNON THYME KLINGER APPOINTED TO GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS IT HAS SEEN AVXS DATA FOR AAN CONF ON APRIL 25; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 14/05/2018 – Barbara: Exclusive: Novartis investigating $85 million bribery allegations in Turkey; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 12/03/2018 – Novartis announces changes to the Executive Committee to support strategic priorities

More notable recent NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why NOW Stock Plunged Nearly 18% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “11 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NOW’s Rebound Flattens Out in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $588.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications stated it has 414 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). First Interstate State Bank reported 180 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 5,072 shares. 88,490 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Management Limited Com. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 0.01% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 844,628 shares stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 37,290 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 1.83 million shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 0% or 36 shares. Hikari Pwr Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 55,675 shares. Advisory Ser Lc accumulated 0% or 2 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% or 17,687 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Llc invested in 11,480 shares.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $20.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Series C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 22,240 shares to 982,594 shares, valued at $23.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fang Holdings Ltd. Class A Adr by 494,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc..