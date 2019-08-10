Skyline Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Anixter International (AXE) Holding; Emerson Radio (MSN) Has 0.5 Sentiment

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased Anixter International Inc. (AXE) stake by 31.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 83,700 shares as Anixter International Inc. (AXE)’s stock rose 3.66%. The Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 182,800 shares with $10.26 million value, down from 266,500 last quarter. Anixter International Inc. now has $2.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $59.89. About 101,709 shares traded. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.80% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITY BUSINESSES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND FOR $151 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anixter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXE); 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 MLN – $200 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN – $70 MLN; 22/03/2018 Anixter Moves Flagship European Distribution Center to Lichfield, U.K; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Cash Flow From Ops of $180M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Organic Sales Growth of 2.0%-5.0%; 26/04/2018 – Anixter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Management Exits Position in Anixter

Emerson Radio Corp (MSN) investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 0.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 4 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 8 cut down and sold stakes in Emerson Radio Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 2.30 million shares, down from 2.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Emerson Radio Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Radio Corp. for 4 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 26,747 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 22 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 192,100 shares.

The stock increased 2.88% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.07. About 449 shares traded. Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) has declined 30.67% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSN News: 20/04/2018 DJ Emerson Radio Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $22.52 million. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios; and other products comprising televisions, mobile and landline telephones and accessories, tablet computers and accessories, cameras and video cameras and accessories, and miscellaneous electronic and novelty products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis for various products.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AXE shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 26.82 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pzena Ltd stated it has 1.87 million shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). New York-based Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Bragg Fincl Advsr holds 36,899 shares. New York-based Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Amalgamated Bankshares invested in 0.01% or 4,335 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 75 shares. Invesco reported 130,926 shares stake. Brandywine Global Investment Limited invested 0.04% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 10,800 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 44,419 shares. 4,570 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Campbell And Comm Invest Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 7,366 shares. 12,713 are owned by Balyasny Asset Limited Com.

Analysts await Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, down 1.24% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.61 per share. AXE’s profit will be $53.63 million for 9.42 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Anixter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.44% negative EPS growth.