Skyline Asset Management LP Has Cut By $4.91 Million Its Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Holding; SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Sentiment Is 0.92

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) stake by 31.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 189,000 shares as Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 413,339 shares with $10.85M value, down from 602,339 last quarter. Benchmark Electronics Inc. now has $962.51 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 281,446 shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c

SCYNEXIS INC (SCYX) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 12 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 13 sold and reduced holdings in SCYNEXIS INC. The hedge funds in our database now have: 16.35 million shares, down from 16.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding SCYNEXIS INC in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 8.

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.55 million for 17.76 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 66,229 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management holds 0.02% or 89,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication accumulated 1.24 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Engaged Capital Llc holds 1.27% or 343,873 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.01% or 10,336 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Swiss Retail Bank has 79,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 62,102 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 7,805 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Menta Cap Ltd Llc holds 12,432 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 6,476 shares. 1,363 are owned by Ls Advsrs Lc. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 67,839 shares. Everence Management reported 8,020 shares.

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The company has market cap of $57.94 million. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SCY-078, which is in various Phase I studies for the oral and intravenous formulations, as well as has completed Phase II study as a step-down therapy in patients with invasive candidiasis and vulvovaginal candidiasis.

