Skyline Asset Management LP Has Boosted Granite Construction Incorpora (GVA) Position by $796,800; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Share Price Declined While Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Increased Position by $1.21 Million

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.45 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $113.66. About 281,467 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Granite Construction Incorpora (GVA) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 226,600 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.92M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Granite Construction Incorpora for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 157,986 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 21,569 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 42,214 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited owns 1.29 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 33,978 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 19,536 shares or 0% of the stock. Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.04% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 16,430 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 3,299 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 48,076 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Boston Prtnrs reported 596,164 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $417,043 activity. The insider Larkin Kyle T bought 3,500 shares worth $99,890. Jigisha Desai bought $27,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Monday, August 26. 400 shares were bought by Galloway Patricia D, worth $11,744. Roberts James Hildebrand bought $55,800 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Tuesday, August 20.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $549.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 21,300 shares to 97,800 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spx Corporation (SPW) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R).

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $76.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.