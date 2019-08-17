Skyline Asset Management LP Cut Winnebago Industries (WGO) Holding by $1.22 Million as Stock Rose; As Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) Stock Price Rose, Holder Ngam Advisors LP Has Decreased Position

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) by 49.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 148,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 150,220 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 298,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 2.71M shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 31/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 5

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 39,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 238,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, down from 277,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 705,615 shares traded or 63.79% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $176,113 activity. Hughes Bryan L had bought 2,500 shares worth $73,950 on Wednesday, March 27.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.72M for 7.42 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $588.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,533 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Na. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.02% or 44,958 shares. 47,923 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Deprince Race Zollo stated it has 1.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Cwm Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Us National Bank De reported 2,939 shares stake. Verition Fund Lc holds 0.01% or 8,209 shares. Waratah Capital owns 715,030 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 42,060 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com holds 9,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Inc holds 50,074 shares. 14,419 are owned by Raymond James Advsr. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) or 31,514 shares. Schroder Inv Management, a Maine-based fund reported 6.53M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 45,143 shares. 27,500 were accumulated by Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corp. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Mngmt Company has invested 0.02% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). First Personal Fincl Ser accumulated 2,954 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management Lp holds 1.86M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Management holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 749,531 shares. Tradewinds Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Luminus Limited Co stated it has 321,000 shares. 798,178 are held by First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership. Moreover, Bancorp Of America De has 0.01% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 3.61 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 486,723 shares.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $55.85M for 17.03 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 11,373 shares to 40,500 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

