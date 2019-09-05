Skyline Asset Management LP Cut Its Holding in Enpro Industries (NPO) as Shares Declined; Grs Advisors Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Has Trimmed by $2.66 Million as Share Price Rose

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 95,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 288,631 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, down from 383,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 2.50M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Enpro Industries Inc. (NPO) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The institutional investor held 151,200 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75M, down from 220,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Enpro Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $63.45. About 101,789 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Site Centers Corp by 216,672 shares to 798,972 shares, valued at $10.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.16M for 49.65 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,724 were reported by Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 47 shares. 511,100 were accumulated by Corvex Mngmt Lp. Levin Capital Strategies LP invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Andra Ap owns 106,400 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0% stake. First Mercantile Tru Commerce invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Strs Ohio holds 2,763 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 105 shares. 83,667 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Mirae Asset Global Investments accumulated 75,287 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity owns 48,425 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 89,745 shares in its portfolio. Eminence Cap LP has invested 2.33% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold NPO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Co Na accumulated 0% or 88 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 28,038 shares. Granite Inv Lc reported 0.92% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Kbc Group Nv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Prudential Fin Incorporated reported 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Wellington Management Gp Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,697 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,126 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Piedmont Invest Inc stated it has 5,245 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 319,562 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 7,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability holds 11,150 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Walthausen & Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.49% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 0.01% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Sei Investments has invested 0.02% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Analysts await EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.36 per share. NPO’s profit will be $27.81M for 11.75 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by EnPro Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.27% EPS growth.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

