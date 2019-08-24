Skyline Asset Management LP Cut By $3.24 Million Its Neenah (NP) Holding; WOOD GROUP JOHN PLC ORDINARY SHARES (WDGJF) Sellers Decreased By 12.26% Their Shorts

WOOD GROUP JOHN PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had a decrease of 12.26% in short interest. WDGJF’s SI was 3.62 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.26% from 4.13M shares previously. With 7,300 avg volume, 496 days are for WOOD GROUP JOHN PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)’s short sellers to cover WDGJF’s short positions. It closed at $4.93 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased Neenah Inc. (NP) stake by 31.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 50,700 shares as Neenah Inc. (NP)’s stock declined 2.25%. The Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 111,200 shares with $7.16 million value, down from 161,900 last quarter. Neenah Inc. now has $1.07B valuation. The stock decreased 3.32% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 89,056 shares traded or 3.99% up from the average. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services to the gas and oil, and power generation industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.22 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Asset Life Cycle Solutions West, Asset Life Cycle Solutions East, and Specialist Technical Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers project and modification services, such as engineering, project management, repair orders, construction, commissioning, and fabrication services; activities and maintenance services; and industrial services, including access and containment, rope access, insulation, painting and protective coatings, positive pressure habitats, heat treatment, composite wrap, industrial cleaning, asbestos remediation, building construction and civil engineering, passive fire protection, and mechanical and piping support services, as well as electrical, control, and instrumentation services.

More notable recent John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cost Synergies Will Grow Wood Group’s Margin Despite The Short-Term Challenges – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “John Wood Group’s Diversified Business Offers Stability – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Be Cautious Before Selecting Saipem – Seeking Alpha” on December 25, 2018. More interesting news about John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SBM Offshore Is Making Adjustments To Find Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Petrofac Rests On Tendering Activity Improvement But Backlog Not Up Yet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Income Investors Look At Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CannTrust Announces Receipt of Management Cease Trade Order and Provides Interim Update – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 3,674 shares. Skyline Asset Management LP holds 1.22% or 111,200 shares in its portfolio. Atwood Palmer holds 1,431 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 49,875 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,680 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 61,146 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Reilly Fin Advsrs has 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 27 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 10,487 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 9,529 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trexquant Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 22,696 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 26,009 shares.