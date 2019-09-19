Skyline Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO); Third Pt Reins LTD Com (TPRE) Stock Price Declined While Pinebridge Investments LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 168,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.49M, up from 159,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.54 lastly. It is down 31.43% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Third Pt Reins Ltd Com (TPRE) by 94.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 71,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% . The hedge fund held 3,790 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39,000, down from 75,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Third Pt Reins Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 8,585 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 03/04/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Third Point March Monthly Report; 10/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point reportedly seeks to launch ‘blank-check’ company; 09/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $142.5 MLN VS $138 MLN; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 26/03/2018 – Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd: Conversion of Securities; 09/05/2018 – THIRD POINT RE 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 21C (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 11/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold TPRE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 57.71 million shares or 0.36% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Fund Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 70,400 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 341,648 shares. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0% or 389,253 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 1.39 million shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 5,535 shares. Gp One Trading Lp accumulated 1,500 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited invested 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 47,730 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 2,677 shares. 31,063 were reported by Sei Investments. Parametric Associate Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 747,886 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Systematic Financial LP owns 84,505 shares.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp Com (NYSE:STT) by 12,835 shares to 33,601 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc Com (NASDAQ:CORT) by 65,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In Com (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 507.14% or $0.71 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. TPRE’s profit will be $53.52 million for 4.47 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $549.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 18,800 shares to 133,600 shares, valued at $12.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,400 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

