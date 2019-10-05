Skylands Capital Upped Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) as Share Price Rose; Perkins Capital Management Increased Its Rockwell Med (RMTI) Position by $1.52 Million as Stock Declined

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Med Inc (RMTI) by 113.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 507,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.81% . The institutional investor held 952,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87 million, up from 445,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.58. About 89,546 shares traded. Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) has declined 34.48% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RMTI News: 23/05/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL SAYS CEO REMAINS; 24/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors t; 22/05/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC- SPECIAL TRANSITION COMMITTEE TO COMPRISE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS BEN WOLIN, LISA COLLERAN AND JOHN COOPER; 24/05/2018 – Rockwell Medical: Fully Cooperating With Nasdaq on Request for Information on 8-K Filings; 08/05/2018 – Rockwell Medical: FDA Gave Aug 19 Target Date to Respond to Its Manufacturing Submission for Its Calcitriol Vitamin D Injection, Confirmed Expedited Review; 13/03/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL – AGREEMENT OUTLINES SUPPORT FOR CO’S PROPOSAL TO DECLASSIFY BOARD, RESULTING IN DIRECTOR TERMS OF 1 YEAR FOR ALL DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 23/05/2018 – Rockwell Medical Instructed CFO to Remain in His Duties; 25/05/2018 – RICHMOND BROTHERS SAYS ON MAY 24, DELIVERED LETTER TO ROCKWELL MEDICAL BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Rockwell Medical Update on Calcitriol New Manufacturing Submission to FDA

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 15,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 319,200 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.12 million, up from 303,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 6.52 million shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 26/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO CONFIDENT CO. COULD WITHSTAND AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE OF 2.7 BILLION STG, DOWN 1 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa3 senior unsecured rating to $1.4 billion New York Transportation Development Corporation Special Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2018; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL TRAFFIC UP 3.7%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter Profit; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 62,313 shares. 137,659 were reported by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. 1.76M are held by Voya Limited Liability. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.11% or 23,980 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ajo LP has 0.38% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 63,960 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.12% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Randolph Com reported 178,175 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 18,319 shares stake. Enterprise Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 31 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 50,693 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Gm Advisory Inc owns 0.08% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 4,562 shares. Birinyi Associates Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 7,000 shares. Masters Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 700,000 shares.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $727.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 8,675 shares to 86,525 shares, valued at $17.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,850 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity. Smith Angus W. had bought 10,000 shares worth $30,600.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $142.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 53,250 shares to 577,100 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 85,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 569,300 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).