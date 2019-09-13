Skylands Capital Upped Holding in Nve (NVEC) by $669,300 as Share Price Declined; As Knowles (KN) Share Price Rose, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Decreased Stake

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Nve Corp (NVEC) by 340.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.24% . The hedge fund held 12,550 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $874,000, up from 2,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Nve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $71.06. About 31,081 shares traded. NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) has declined 37.50% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEC News: 12/03/2018 NVE Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ NVE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEC)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Knowles Corporation (KN) by 30.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 501,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.37 million, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.89. About 465,335 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 83,215 shares to 704,096 shares, valued at $21.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 5,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,651 shares, and has risen its stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A (NYSE:JW.A).

Analysts await Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.27 per share. KN’s profit will be $27.33 million for 17.41 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Knowles Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold NVEC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 3.58 million shares or 1.32% more from 3.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). 264 are owned by Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc). Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 54 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated invested in 0% or 114 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0% in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 0% or 1,513 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 70,958 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corp holds 20,130 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 45 shares. Wasatch Advsr has invested 0.01% in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). New York-based Renaissance Techs Lc has invested 0.01% in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 5,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 3,151 shares.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $727.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 17,970 shares to 5,485 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) by 4,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,850 shares, and cut its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST).