Skylands Capital Upped Enersys (ENS) Position by $6.95 Million; Cibc World Markets Has Increased 3M Co Com (MMM) Stake by $14.86 Million

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 57.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 71,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 196,826 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.90 million, up from 125,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $165.06. About 2.88M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 265.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 106,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 147,225 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59 million, up from 40,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $64.83. About 172,529 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS) by 688,138 shares to 313,385 shares, valued at $13.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 405,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Cooperincnew (NYSE:COO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank Tru owns 1,650 shares. Glenmede Na holds 607,207 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company reported 0.84% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nomura Holding reported 13,538 shares. Carroll Financial Associates reported 9,721 shares stake. Addison Capital Communication holds 0.28% or 1,752 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 31,785 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Centurylink Mngmt holds 7,889 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. 975 are held by Torch Wealth Management Limited Co. 5,732 were accumulated by Woodley Farra Manion Port Inc. Boston Family Office Lc holds 0.76% or 33,654 shares. Liberty Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,699 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel accumulated 988 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million. On Monday, February 11 the insider Bauman James L sold $3.22M. On Wednesday, January 30 THULIN INGE G sold $2.70M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 13,499 shares. $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Keel Paul A. Another trade for 8,153 shares valued at $1.63M was made by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. 3,123 shares valued at $624,295 were sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.70 million activity.