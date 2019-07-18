Skylands Capital Upped Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Position; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Trimmed Devon Energy New (DVN) Holding By $113.42 Million

Skylands Capital Llc increased Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) stake by 29.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skylands Capital Llc acquired 95,900 shares as Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)’s stock rose 5.02%. The Skylands Capital Llc holds 424,600 shares with $8.68 million value, up from 328,700 last quarter. Bloomin Brands Inc now has $1.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 1.39M shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 8.56% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Net $65.4M; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) stake by 99.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 3.66M shares as Devon Energy Corp New (DVN)’s stock rose 14.94%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 1,202 shares with $38,000 value, down from 3.66 million last quarter. Devon Energy Corp New now has $10.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $25.93. About 5.45 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53

Among 7 analysts covering Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Devon Energy Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $38 target in Friday, March 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 4,774 shares to 65,829 valued at $28.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) stake by 98,398 shares and now owns 121,282 shares. Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) was raised too.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 44.12% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.34 per share. DVN’s profit will be $203.45M for 13.23 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 226,788 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability owns 206,710 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.1% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 17,000 shares. Private Asset holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 46,260 shares. Van Eck Corporation holds 0.01% or 39,509 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0% or 23,939 shares. Moreover, Lincluden Mgmt Ltd has 0.35% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 114,551 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank Trust has 0.21% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 59,767 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 672 shares. Holt Capital Advisors Lc Dba Holt Capital Partners Limited Partnership has 0.2% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 21,375 shares. California-based Covington Cap Management has invested 0.12% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Moreover, Jnba Finance Advisors has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 619 shares. Proshare Ltd invested in 103,159 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 12,986 shares.

Skylands Capital Llc decreased Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) stake by 11,200 shares to 25,900 valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 2,525 shares and now owns 17,825 shares. Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bloomin Brands had 7 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) on Friday, February 8 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by William Blair on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 373,086 shares. Voya Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Tyvor Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 784,262 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd has 0% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Gam Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd has invested 0.07% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 50,073 shares. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division holds 188,457 shares. 860,437 are owned by State Bank Of America Corporation De. Strs Ohio invested in 0.02% or 200,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 226,310 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 592,025 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Foundry Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.75% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).