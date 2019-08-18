Skylands Capital Trimmed Oshkosh (OSK) Stake; Last Week General Electric Company (GE) Coverage

Skylands Capital Llc decreased Oshkosh Corp (OSK) stake by 3.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skylands Capital Llc sold 10,100 shares as Oshkosh Corp (OSK)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Skylands Capital Llc holds 280,150 shares with $21.05 million value, down from 290,250 last quarter. Oshkosh Corp now has $4.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 445,754 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors

Skylands Capital Llc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 1,000 shares to 5,175 valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Avaya Hldgs Corp stake by 216,500 shares and now owns 285,450 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Among 5 analysts covering Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Oshkosh has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $85.40’s average target is 22.97% above currents $69.45 stock price. Oshkosh had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of OSK in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 18. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Evercore.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $76.71 billion. The Company’s Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.87 million activity. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was made by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. The insider Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00 million. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.

The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52M shares traded or 306.13% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – GE CEO FLANNERY: RECENT PERFORMANCE `IMMENSELY DISAPPOINTING’; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIR: NEW 787S WILL USE GE’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – The Rewards Of Delivering Meals To Seniors — Meals On Wheels America And The Ad Council Focus On The Fulfillment Volunteers Ge; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS SAYS CO GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 3.09 BLN RUPEES BY NTPC LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE BOOSTED GE, NKTR, LMT, XL, WRK IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES SELECTS 30 ENGINES FROM GE AVIATION; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES PROFIT AT BAKER HUGHES OIL AND GAS UNIT RISING 50 PERCENT OR MORE THIS YEAR; SEES AVIATION PROFIT UP 15 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – GE Expands Its Innovative Advanced Gas Path Technology to Fifth Gas Turbine Fleet and Announces First Adoption in the Cement Industry

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.