Skylands Capital Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Has Increased by $1.31 Million as Valuation Rose; Capstone Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Mcdonalds (Call) (MCD) Stake by $760,000

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $213.72. About 1.96 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 28.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 46,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 208,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 161,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 1.28M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,600 shares to 95,350 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. The insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62 million. Shares for $3.99 million were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. 30,000 shares were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J, worth $5.41 million on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 1,328 shares valued at $233,662 was made by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 163,109 shares to 967,565 shares, valued at $140.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.56 billion for 26.06 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.