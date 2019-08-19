Skylands Capital Stake in Exact Sciences (EXAS) Cut by $325,080; Richmond Hill Investment Company Has Trimmed Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake by $2.26 Million; Stock Value Rose

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 9.87M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES; 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Said Will Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31 Unless Political Uncertainty Removed; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 17/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS GOVERNEMENT CONTINUES TO HAVE “ROBUST DISCUSSIONS” WITH KINDER MORGAN OVER POSSIBLE AID FOR PIPELINE EXPANSION; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 23,455 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 27,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 918,087 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.03 million for 22.88 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

